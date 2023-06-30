The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,497,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,642,807. The firm has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.