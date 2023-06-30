The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.09. 6,307,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,520,555. The company has a market capitalization of $259.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.63.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

