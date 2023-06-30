The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $43,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

KO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,836,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,510,146. The stock has a market cap of $259.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

