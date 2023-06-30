The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 13.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $42,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.99. 6,027,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,514,068. The stock has a market cap of $259.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

