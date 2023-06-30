The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 42.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 19.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 80,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCV remained flat at $4.30 during trading hours on Friday. 21,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,401. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

