The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $144.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group to $144.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRI. Scotiabank lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.25.

Shares of TRI opened at $134.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $138.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Thomson Reuters's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 4.4% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

