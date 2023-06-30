The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Up 340.0% in June

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

The Korea Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. 1,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,223. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. The Korea Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Korea Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Korea Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in The Korea Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Korea Fund by 3,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

