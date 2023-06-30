The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Down 79.5% in June

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXF. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 28.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 52.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 55,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MXF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,508. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The Mexico Fund has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $17.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

