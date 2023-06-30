The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 888

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at 888 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.
The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.31. The stock had a trading volume of 784,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,164. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Insider Activity
In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
