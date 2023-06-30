The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 888

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at 888 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.31. The stock had a trading volume of 784,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,164. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

