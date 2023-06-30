The PNC Financial Services Group’s (PNC) “Reiterates” Rating Reaffirmed at 888

888 restated their reiterates rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

PNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $126.09. 753,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

