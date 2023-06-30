The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the May 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

SWGNF traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.72. 654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

