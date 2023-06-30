Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $45,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $517.63. The stock had a trading volume of 267,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,172. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $529.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $551.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

