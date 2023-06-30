Thomas William Burns Sells 26,810 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) CEO Thomas William Burns sold 26,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,881,793.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,305,462.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas William Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Thomas William Burns sold 17,382 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,168,070.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Thomas William Burns sold 142 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $8,520.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Thomas William Burns sold 7 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $420.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $701,702.54.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04.

GKOS stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 306,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,016. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.23. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $71.86.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Glaukos from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Glaukos from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.56.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

