Threshold Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $236.50 million and $33.12 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00020304 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014267 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,461.66 or 1.00004597 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002149 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02264678 USD and is up 4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $11,109,498.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.