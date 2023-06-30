Threshold Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $219.40 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. Threshold has a total market cap of $219.40 million and approximately $13.18 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014267 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,293.64 or 1.00091848 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02264678 USD and is up 4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $11,109,498.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

