Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Tidewater worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Tidewater by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 536,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 216,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tidewater by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tidewater by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Price Performance

NYSE:TDW traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.13. 590,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,192. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $54.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 0.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

