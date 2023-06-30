TKG Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 150,227 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 4.7% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TKG Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

