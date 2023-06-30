TKG Advisors LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,040 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 2.2% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $75.73 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $113.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.14 and its 200 day moving average is $103.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

