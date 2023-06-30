TKG Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TKG Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.3% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Waste Management by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 577.3% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $169.61 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.28.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

