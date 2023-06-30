Toncoin (TON) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.14 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $4.61 billion and $8.14 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00004378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.3640022 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $7,369,173.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

