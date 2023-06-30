Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $4.58 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and approximately $10.28 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00004382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019443 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,632.61 or 1.00025197 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.3640022 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $7,369,173.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.