Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 248,507 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 45% compared to the typical volume of 171,879 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 201,834 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NIO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Nomura lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

NIO Price Performance

NYSE:NIO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.70. 63,354,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,823,762. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.92. NIO has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIO will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

