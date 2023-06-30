Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 6,471 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical volume of 3,602 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,341 shares of company stock worth $285,033. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE VNO traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,681,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,814. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.

See Also

