Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Trigano Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TGNOF opened at $190.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.00 and a 200 day moving average of $190.00. Trigano has a 1 year low of $190.00 and a 1 year high of $215.50.

About Trigano

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of leisure vehicles for individuals and professionals in Europe. It offers camping cars, caravans, motorhomes, trailers, and outdoor habitats. The company also provides mobiles homes, spare parts, and accessories, as well as leisure financing services.

