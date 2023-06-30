Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Trigano Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TGNOF opened at $190.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.00 and a 200 day moving average of $190.00. Trigano has a 1 year low of $190.00 and a 1 year high of $215.50.
About Trigano
