Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Down 56.1% in June

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the May 31st total of 381,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 119.4 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

Tsingtao Brewery stock remained flat at $8.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

About Tsingtao Brewery

(Free Report)

Read More

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.