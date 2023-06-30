Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Down 56.1% in June

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the May 31st total of 381,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 119.4 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance
Tsingtao Brewery stock remained flat at $8.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $10.89.
About Tsingtao Brewery
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tsingtao Brewery
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
- Constellation Brands Stock Swings After Earnings Announcement
- Freeport-McMoRan: Analysts Bullish Ahead Of Growth Copper’s Spurt
- The Nike Rebound Is Over; Buying Opportunity Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.