Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2023

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPBFree Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the May 31st total of 978,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

TPB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $422.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPBFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $100.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David Edward Glazek acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 68,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,915.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

(Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.