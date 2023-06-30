Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the May 31st total of 978,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

TPB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $422.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $100.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David Edward Glazek acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 68,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,915.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

