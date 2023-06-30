Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Up to $16.53

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.53, but opened at $17.08. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 4,425 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $695.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity at Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 16,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $271,033.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,158.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Harris sold 7,927 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $126,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Bensen sold 16,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $271,033.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,158.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,626 shares of company stock worth $718,942 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

