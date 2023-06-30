U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,700 shares, an increase of 253.5% from the May 31st total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

U Power Stock Performance

UCAR stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. U Power has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.61.

Get U Power alerts:

U Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

U Power Limited develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for U Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.