U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,700 shares, an increase of 253.5% from the May 31st total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
U Power Stock Performance
UCAR stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. U Power has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.61.
U Power Company Profile
