U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $32.99. 5,434,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,922,645. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

