UBS Group Begins Coverage on EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ENLC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.14.

Shares of ENLC opened at $10.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.54. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.23%. Analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

