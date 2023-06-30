UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.02-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $156.43 on Friday. UniFirst has a one year low of $152.84 and a one year high of $205.59. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.72.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.50). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $576.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UniFirst will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in UniFirst by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.