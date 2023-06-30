United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.87

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.87 and traded as low as $6.40. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 1,978 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBFO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut United Security Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut United Security Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.63.

United Security Bancshares Increases Dividend

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 33.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from United Security Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin Mackovak sold 932,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $6,527,437.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Benjamin Mackovak sold 932,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $6,527,437.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Oberg, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $33,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,881.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,180 shares of company stock worth $32,198 and sold 947,491 shares worth $6,626,787. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.