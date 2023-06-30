Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

Shares of UUU stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. The company has a market cap of $5.50 million, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

