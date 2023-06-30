Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of UUU stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

See Also

