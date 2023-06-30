Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:UBP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.08. 7,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $21.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 111.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 46,533 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 45,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

