Vai (VAI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $75,209.59

Vai (VAI) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. In the last seven days, Vai has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $54.05 million and approximately $75,209.59 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00003098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vai

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

