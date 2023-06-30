Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,348,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,135,000 after acquiring an additional 66,079 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,870,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,816,000 after acquiring an additional 126,406 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 928,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,603,000 after acquiring an additional 60,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 838,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,637,000 after acquiring an additional 29,520 shares in the last quarter.

VDE opened at $112.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

