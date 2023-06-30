Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1948 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCEB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.94. 22,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average is $61.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 97.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,540,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

