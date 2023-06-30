Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 0.5% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.40. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $63.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

