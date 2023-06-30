Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after buying an additional 2,628,267 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,807,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 652.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,579,000 after buying an additional 545,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,752,000 after purchasing an additional 368,504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,251,000 after purchasing an additional 344,989 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,593. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.75. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

