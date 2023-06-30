Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.90. 157,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,149. The stock has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

