Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.90. 157,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,149. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $283.65. The company has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.36.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.