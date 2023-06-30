Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195,819 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $83.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.94.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.