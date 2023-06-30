Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 816,625 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 484,865 shares.The stock last traded at $69.23 and had previously closed at $68.65.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.59.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.3484 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 453,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,047,000 after purchasing an additional 76,252 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

