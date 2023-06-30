Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 816,625 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 484,865 shares.The stock last traded at $69.23 and had previously closed at $68.65.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.59.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.3484 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
