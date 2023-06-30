Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.21 (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2079 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.48. 9,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,024. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.45. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.68 and a 52-week high of $101.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTES. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $17,943,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $386,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

