Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 18.1% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $407.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,262,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,134. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $408.76. The company has a market capitalization of $309.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

