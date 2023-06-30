Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23,359.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,395,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,330,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.4% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $402.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.84. The stock has a market cap of $305.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

