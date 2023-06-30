Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 453.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,158. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

