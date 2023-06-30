Verasity Price Tops $0.0054 on Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $55.48 million and approximately $12.10 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000600 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

