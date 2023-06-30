Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Short Interest Update

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 365.6% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGASW opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26. Verde Clean Fuels has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.48.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc focuses on suppling gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

